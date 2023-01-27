BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai are featured as among the top 50 global cities for women entrepreneurs providing a beneficial business environment for them, a new report showed on Friday.

According to Dell Technologies 2023 Women Entrepreneur Cities (WE Cities) Index, Delhi has demonstrated significant improvement over its score in 2017 by offering a skilled workforce and cost benefits, making it a preferred city for women-led businesses.

Mumbai is a new entrant to this list and Bengaluru is one of the top 10 cities in the world, which provides accessibility and inclusive policies.

“Women entrepreneurs view technology skills as vital but compete with understanding to be able to navigate through the digital age. The report establishes technology’s inclusive role to connect all aspects of business and Dell Technologies is committed to supporting and advancing women entrepreneurs around the world to network, build capabilities, and scale their businesses,” said Swati Mishra, Director, and GM, Small Businesses, Dell Technologies India.

Moreover, the report said that Delhi has the highest momentum score compared to 2017, the base year.

Bengaluru ranked fifth in the top ten operating environments list.

This is the first time Bengaluru has appeared on this list, ahead of Paris, Washington DC, and other cities, the report said.

Of the 55 cities, 12 cities in the WE Cities Index are from the Asia Pacific region, which includes Sydney (Rank 9), Melbourne (12), and Singapore (22), among others.

