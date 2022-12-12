A south Delhi-based businessman has alleged that Rs 50 lakh was siphoned off from his bank accounts by unknown fraudsters who didn’t even ask for any OTP.

An FIR has been lodged with the Delhi Police’s IFSO unit.

Though the businessman has claimed that no OTP was shared by him, a top Delhi Police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told IANS that his cell phone might have been compromised, and they were trying to ascertain whether he clicked on any link which led to compromise of his cell phone.

The police source said that Jamtara-based fraudsters might have been behind this incident.

As per the victim’s statement, he received number of missed calls few days ago.

The victim checked his cell phone when he received messages regarding RTGS transactions of Rs 50 lakh. Out of this, Rs 12 lakh were retransferred to a man named Bhaskar Mandal, and Rs 4.6 lakh to one called Avijit Giri.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said that the matter was brought to their notice and they were looking into it.

