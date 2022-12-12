INDIASCI-TECH

Delhi bizman claims Rs 50 lakh stolen via missed calls, police say phone was compromised

NewsWire
0
0

A south Delhi-based businessman has alleged that Rs 50 lakh was siphoned off from his bank accounts by unknown fraudsters who didn’t even ask for any OTP.

An FIR has been lodged with the Delhi Police’s IFSO unit.

Though the businessman has claimed that no OTP was shared by him, a top Delhi Police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told IANS that his cell phone might have been compromised, and they were trying to ascertain whether he clicked on any link which led to compromise of his cell phone.

The police source said that Jamtara-based fraudsters might have been behind this incident.

As per the victim’s statement, he received number of missed calls few days ago.

The victim checked his cell phone when he received messages regarding RTGS transactions of Rs 50 lakh. Out of this, Rs 12 lakh were retransferred to a man named Bhaskar Mandal, and Rs 4.6 lakh to one called Avijit Giri.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said that the matter was brought to their notice and they were looking into it.

20221212-214803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Badminton Asia Junior C’ship: Unnati Hooda cruises into quarters; Dhruv Negi,...

    Andhra to double hospital beds availability from 18K to 37K

    Goa minister seeks divine intervention to end Covid

    Bihar police should register FIR on IAS officer’s complaint: Manjhi