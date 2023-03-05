INDIA

Delhi BJP alleges rigging in guest teachers recruitment, seeks action against Sisodia

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has sought action Manish Sisodia claiming that a “massive rigging took place in recruitment of guest teachers by the Delhi Edcation department”.

Sachdeva urged Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to seek a report from the Education Department on the “massive rigging” and to give orders for action against Sisodia, who was the Education Minister, and departmental officials.

“The Kejriwal government has misused the OBC quota in guest teacher recruitment to recruit AAP party workers, and educational qualifications were relaxed in hundreds of cases,” the BJP leader alleged.

Sachdeva also claimed that the Kejriwal government, by “putting pressure on the officials, appointed many teachers from the general category and other castes as a guest teacher under OBC quota”.

“Many guest teachers were given subject exemption, for example a teacher who had done post graduation in Environmental Science but was assigned to teach Biology. Similarly, a post graduate in Home Science was engaged in teaching English,” he claimed.

Sachdeva asserted that the Kejriwal government “talks about education revolution, but it does education scams”.

20230305-185805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP nominee from Assam elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

    Actress Tunisha Sharma suicide: Cops discount ‘love-jihad’ angle

    Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane surrenders, sent to 2 days police...

    Soha Ali Khan joins the ‘Chhorii’ universe with its sequel