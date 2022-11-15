INDIA

Delhi BJP attacks AAP over corruption yet again, puts out new poster

NewsWire
In the run-up to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday put out yet another poster targetting the Aam Aadmi Party (APP) from its official Twitter account.

Alleging that the ruling AAP was neck-deep in corruption, the BJP tweeted a poster showing termites (AAP) eating leaves (Delhi). “MCD chunav me janta karegi bhrashtachar ke dimak pe var’ (In the civic polls, the people of Delhi will wipe out the termites of corruption),” read the caption.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala pointed out, “Under the AAP government, Delhi is suffering from the termites of corruption which are eating into the progress and development. They are ensuring that the resources meant for the people are pocketed and given to middlemen and mafias.”

“Therefore, our agenda is to rid Delhi of the termites of corruption. This poster represents reality in a very strong and creative manner, he added.

