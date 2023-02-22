Delhi BJP claimed that AAP councillors have cross-voted during the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that there were 150 votes of AAP while two independent and one Congress councillor “openly announced their support” to the AAP, taking their tally to 153, but they got just 150 votes in the Mayoral election. “While the BJP, which actually had 113 votes, got 116 votes in the election. This clearly shows that three AAP councillors voted for the BJP.”

Similar was the situation in the voting for Deputy Mayor post, Kapoor said, adding that this is the reason why AAP is “obstructing the Standing Committee elections”.

AAP’s Shelly Oberoi became the Mayor of Delhi after convincingly defeating BJP’s Rekha Gupta in the voting on Wednesday.

