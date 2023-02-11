INDIA

Delhi BJP demands CBI probe into irregularities in power discom boards

The Delhi BJP on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the power discom boards.

Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said that his party has continuously been flagging the nexus between the Delhi government and private power companies.

As part of this nexus, the Delhi government has allowed private power companies huge extra income through payment of subsidies and collect different surcharges.

“BJP has been continuously saying that this is a well planned big scam from which Aam Aadmi Party gets kick back amount. To suppress this scam, the Arvind Kejriwal government broke the tradition and appointed its party workers instead of government officers in the power discoms board,” he said.

“Removing Jasmine Shah and Aam Aadmi Party’s Dhan Kuber N.D. Gupta’s son Naveen Gupta etc. from power discoms is not enough, we suggest a C.B.I. inquiry be ordered as to how much profit power discoms minted with their connivance & how much kick back they gave to Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal owes an explanation on why four Aam Aadmi Party workers, including Jasmine Shah, Naveen Gupta, were appointed as directors in the power discom by breaking tradition of appointing government officers, the BJP leader asserted.

