A Delhi BJP leader has filed a complaint against newly elected MP from Punjab’s Sangrur constituency, Simranjit Singh Mann for allegedly equating freedom fighter Bhagat Singh to a “terrorist”.

On July 15, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leader Mann triggered a controversy by saying, “Try to understand, Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the national assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not.”

“I am deeply hurt by the statements of Simranjeet Singh Maan towards our legendary revolutionary freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh, who sacrificed his life at a young age for our country. His statement for our freedom fighter is an anti-national act and affects every individual of a country,” Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary, Teena Kapoor Sharma said in her complaint to the Delhi Police.

No FIR was lodged in the matter till the time of filing of this report.

The BJP leader told IANS that calling a legendary freedom fighter and a true son of soil a “terrorist” is an anti-national act and may lead to unrest in our country as he has hurt the sentiments of crores of Indians.

Demanding an immediate registration of an FIR against the newly elected Sangrur MP, Sharma said Mann’s statements are shameful and full of hatred.

Meanwhile, when the complaint was being lodged against Mann at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi, nearly a kilometre away at the Parliament, he was taking oath in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s chamber in the name of the Constitution.

20220719-002803