Delhi BJP MLA from Karawal Nagar wins Covid battle

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Delhi BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht was discharged from AIIMS on Saturday afternoon, days after he tested positive for Covid-19. Bisht, (62), is an MLA from the Karawal Nagar constituency.

According to a senior official at AIIMS, Bisht had developed moderate symptoms of Covid-19 and was on supportive treatment for nearly 10 days. He was admitted in the AIIMS trauma centre, which has been turned into a dedicated Covid-19 facility, under the supervision of Naveen Nischal.

According to an official in Bisht’s office, his oxygen levels were perfectly fine during the tenure of his admission to the hospital, but his sugar levels and blood pressure became an issue during the treatment.

“He is doing absolutely fine now, and there is no issue with his health. We are very happy that he has now come back home from the hospital,” said Bisht’s office.

According to a senior official at AIIMS, Bisht was discharged on Saturday 4 p.m.

