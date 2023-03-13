Delhi BJP, under the leadership of party’s Working President Virendra Sachdeva, on Monday observed a ‘maun vrat’ (silent sit-in) opposite Rajghat demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam.

During the silent sit-in, a film was also played on the LED screen “exposing” the alleged lies and false promises of the Kejriwal government.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, MP Dr Harshvardhan and Ramesh Bidhuri, MLAs Om Prakash Sharma and Abhay Verma, State General Secretaries Kuljit Singh Chahal and Harsh Malhotra, co-incharge of Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood, Co-incharge of Assam Pawan Sharma, former State President Vijay Goel, National Spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh, State Vice President and others were among those present.

Interacting with reporters after the symbolic one hour ‘maun vrat’ Sachdeva said that Rajghat is a sacred place and it is a matter of great regret that Arvind Kejriwal & his colleagues after committing corruption, come here and instead of accepting their mistakes they try to cover up their deeds.

Sachdeva said that they observed a symbolic ‘maun vrat’ demanding resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal and prayed for his sanity.

He said that the party workers will go to every street and neighbourhood of Delhi and expose this corruption of Kejriwal because the liquor scam happened with the consent of Kejriwal.

“Today, Kejriwal is ashamed to admit his relation with Vijay Nayyar whom he once used to hug. Kejriwal cannot run away from his responsibilities and it is certain that he will come under the probe agency’s scanner for his involvement in the liquor scam.

He said that the Kejriwal Government is not only involved in the liquor scam but also in the classroom scam, the DTC scam, the health scam, the Jal Board scam. Delhi BJP will continue to fight to raise the voice of the people against corruption.

