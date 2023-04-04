INDIA

In another attack against the AAP, the Delhi BJP on Tuesday put up anti-Arvind Kejriwal posters outside its office in reference to the Delhi Chief Minister’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree.

The posters in Hindi read: “Degree to bahana hai, Kejriwal ko bhrashtachar se nazar hatana hai (degree is just an excuse, Kejriwal is trying to divert attention from corruption).”

Addressing an AAP rally in Guwahati on April 2, Kejriwal said “had Prime Minister Modi been educated, he would not have called for demonetisation, and also wouldn’t have brought the farm laws that were eventually repealed”.

“Somebody fooled the Prime Minister by advising him that if demonetisation happens, corruption will be eliminated. Further, terrorism would also end. The Prime Minister would not have done the demonetisation if he was educated,” he added.

