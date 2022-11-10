INDIA

Delhi BJP releases ‘Vachan Patra’ ahead of MCD polls

Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Delhi BJP on Thursday released its ‘Vachan Patra’ or commitment letter promising houses for slum dwellers under the “Jahan Jhuggi wahan Makaan Scheme”.

Releasing the manifesto, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “With a promise to allot houses to slum dwellers, we have come up with this Vachan Patra which has details of the allottees.”

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who treats the entire country as his family, strives for their betterment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lied on cleaning of the Yamuna river and has again made a “false” promise to clean in future, he stated.

Last month, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in the national capital as part of an In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation (ISSR) project and handed over their keys to slum dwellers at Bhoomiheen camp.

On Wednesday, BJP national President J.P. Nadda approved the list of election committee members for the December 4 polls.

20221110-114803

