Delhi BJP’s working president Virendra Sachdeva, former state president and MLA Vijender Gupta and state general secretary Harsh Malhotra along with 9 BJP corporators held a press conference on Monday before the mayoral election meeting. They accused the Aam Aadmi Party leaders of approaching them and trying ro lure them for cross voting. BJP state spokesperson Harish Khurana and Praveen Shankar Kapoor were also present.

Virendra Sachdeva said that the face, character and tactics of the Aam Aadmi Party have now been completely exposed. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been saying from the beginning that the AAP is a corrupt party and the proof of that is that they have tried to bribe our honest corporators sitting here.

Sachdeva said that there is a rift within the AAP, which talks about bringing a revolution, making tall claims on TV. But the leaders in the party do not have faith in their top leadership, which is why they are constantly postponing the elections. He said that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia’s aim is to destroy Delhi by gaining power.

Vijender Gupta said that just before the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, the false claims of honesty of AAP leaders have been exposed before the public and today nine councillors here have revealed how they are being enticed. Several other councillors have been contacted too. Aam Aadmi Party leaders have offered crores of rupees to the BJP corporators to vote in their favour.

Harsh Malhotra said that the black face of the AAP is in front of everyone and we do not think that they will allow the House to run even on Monday. However, we appeal to the AAP to conduct the election peacefully.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that today Delhi is seeing the dark side of the AAP and the people of Delhi will teach a lesson to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal at the right time.

Harish Khurana moderated the press conference and said that now the AAP has become a black spot on democracy.

Corporators Monika Pant, Manish Chadha, Sushil Jaunti, Sandeep Kapoor, Dharamveer Sharma, Chandan Singh, Brajesh, Umang Bajaj, Shashi Yadav revealed how they were being lured by AAP leaders to join their party.

20230206-201803