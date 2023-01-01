INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi BJP seeks action after woman found dead on road

Expressing grief and shock over the death of a woman in an accident, whose body was found on road without clothes, Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday demanded a speedy trial into the matter.

The woman, aged around 20, died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident, and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car due to which she got dragged for around 7-8 km in the Outer Delhi area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“This is not an ordinary road accident but a heinous crime. I appeal to Delhi Police to ensure that the culprits are tried in a fast track court, and are given exemplary punishment,” he said.

The bare body of the woman was found in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area. She was dragged by a car after it hit her scooty. It has also been reported that the car occupants were in an inebriated state.

All five occupants of the car have been apprehended. They were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

The police said that spot inspection revealed that after the accident, the victim got entangled in the wheels and was dragged for quite some distance.

Meanwhile, taking suo-moto cognisance of media reports into the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued summons to Delhi Police.

Issuing the summons, the DCW has asked to provide the copy of FIR registered in the matter, details of accused arrested in the matter, copy of post-mortem report of the deceased and whether investigation has been conducted for any sexual assault with the deceased.

20230101-233803

