With MCD polls around the corner, Delhi BJP on Monday alleged that there was a scam of Rs 20 crore in the Delhi Jal Board, demanding an FIR should be registered against the Chief Minister of Delhi and the then Chairman of Jal Board, Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing a a press conference, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “In the first place, Delhi Government is not getting the accounts of Delhi Jal Board audited since 2015-16 even after several letters of CAG, while the debt on Delhi Jal Board is also increasing. Today Jal board has become a den of corruption,” he said.

State spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat was also present during the press conference.

Bidhuri said that corruption of fresh Rs 20 crore in Jal Board came to the fore when Lt. Governor intervened.

The BJP leader stated that a scam was going on in Jal Board since about 2015, under which crores of rupees were embezzled with the connivance of Jal Board employees, fund collector agents appointed by Jal Board and officials of a private bank.

He said that the consumers who used to come to the Jal Board offices to deposit bills at the kiosks of private companies, this company used to deposit their cash and checks in fake accounts, which was known to the Jal Board staff, but this thing could not come out because everyone’s share in it was fixed.

Bidhuri expressed surprise that when this scam came to light in 2018, instead of taking action on it, Kejriwal extended the contract of the private company for two years as well as increased the commission given to the private company.

He alleged that despite Kejriwal being aware of everything, his non-compliance with the police is proof of his complicity. He said that if there was a proper investigation of the Jal Board accounts, then who knows, this scam could have turned out to be of even Rs 200 crore.

Bidhuri said that the BJP demands that the police should also investigate the matter as to why Arvind Kejriwal did not get the police FIR lodged. He said that after getting information about the scam in 2018, the Kejriwal government should have registered a police FIR, not doing which is proof of their patronage.

