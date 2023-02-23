INDIA

Delhi BJP seeks fresh elections to pick Standing Committee members

Delhi BJP leaders have sought fresh electionS to pick the six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation, arguing that the secrecy of vote “was violated during the polling on Wednesday as mobile phones were allowed inside the polling booth”.

The issue was raised by former Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari, MP Pravesh Sahib Singh and State General Secretary Harsh Malhotra during a joint press conference on Thursday.

BJP leaders showed a purported video footage in which AAP councillor Devendra Kumar was seen slapping BJP councillor Pramod Gupta in the MCD House. BJP leaders claimed that the AAP “always does hooliganism and was not wanting the Standing Committee elections to be held”.

Tiwari said that the scenes that were seen in the MCD House on Wednesday were never witnessed before and can be never imagined.

“The election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor was held peacefully but AAP councillors created ruckus during the Standing Committee elections which was their well-planned conspiracy,” he added.

BJP leaders asked that when mobile phones and pen were not used in the election of the Mayor, then why it was allowed in the election of the Standing Committee. “This all has been executed according to a pre-planned conspiracy.”

MP Pravesh Sahib Singh said that the AAP and the Kejriwal government have “neither faith in the law nor in the Constitution”.

“Whatever happened in the (MCD) House yesterday (Wednesday), it all happened under a conspiracy hatched by the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.

Singh claimed that the AAP was afraid that its votes in the Standing Committee polls would fall short.

