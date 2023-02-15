INDIA

Delhi BJP slams AAP’s Sanjay Singh for statement on L-G

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva has said that the Aam Aadmi Party is an anti-Constitution and extra-constitutional authority party.

Sachdeva said that Wednesday’ statement of AAP MP Sanjay Singh that the post of Lt. Governor should be abolished, on the one hand shows his anarchic nature while on the other hand it is also an attack on the constitutional arrangements.

Sachdeva said that the Aam Aadmi Party is in government in two states and it is ironical that on Tuesday Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refused to give a clarification to the Punjab Governor on the issue of foreign training of teachers, while in Delhi MP Sanjay Singh went two steps further and demanded the abolition of the Lt. Governor’s post.

He said that when it comes to their rights, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party leaders start invoking the Constitution, but when the time comes to answer for their actions, they disrespect the constitutional posts.

