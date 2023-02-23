INDIA

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands Sisodia’s resignation

The Delhi BJP staged a protest here demanding Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s resignation in a snooping case.

Although the BJP wanted to stage the protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters, they were stopped by a heavy police contingent.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Parvesh Verma and Manoj Tiwari, former Union Minister Vijay Goel participated in the protest along with other party leaders and workers.

The BJP protesters were adamant that they will march to reach the AAP headquarters. Some protesters also climbed over police barricades but were stopped.

The protest came a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs gave sanction to prosecute Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the alleged ‘Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case’.

