INDIA

Delhi BJP threatens to gherao CM if Kanjhawala case not transferred to fast-track court

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi BJP has threaten to gherao Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal if the Kanjhawala case will not be transferred to a fast-track court.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said on Wednesday that the party has been continuously demanding that a fast track court should be set up for the hearing of the case, while on the other hand Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal “is talking about providing legal aid to the victim’s family and is avoiding to speak on the establishment of the fast track court”.

“… The legal system in India is such that the state itself fights the case of every victim and the government lawyers present the case in the court on behalf of the victim. So it is clear that the announcement (by Arvind Kejriwal) of providing legal aid is misleading,” he asserted.

The BJP leader also slammed the Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the CCTV camera network and street lights facility in the national capital. He said that the absence of both of these facilities were seen in the area related to the mishap.

Sachdeva has asked AAP MP Sanjay Singh to explain “why there is lack of street lights in the entire area from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala and why government CCTV cameras are not available there”.

He said that it would be better if the Chief Minister sheds aside political diatribes on the sensitive incident and announces formation of a fast track court in the next 24 hours otherwise the BJP will gherao the Chief Minister.

20230105-013604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flood situation improves in Assam

    Andhra to boost tertiary healthcare with 16 health hubs

    Raj BJP MLAs stage protest amid Guv’s address, seek CBI probe...

    Time not right to raise issue of J&K statehood: Nirmal Singh