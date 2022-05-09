INDIA

Delhi BJP urges AAP, Congress against linking encroachment with religion

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said on Monday that the Congress and AAP’s opposition to anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh proves that they are supporters of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) carried out anti-encroachment drive at Shaheen Bagh here amid protest from local people this morning.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Gupta said: “The way Congress and AAP tried to stop the anti-encroachment drive shows their support for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. Those who were lying in front of bulldozers will be given a befitting reply by the people.”

“It’s unfortunate that AAP and Congress are opposing removal of encroachment in Shaheen Bagh. I urge them not to link encroachment with religion,” Gupta said.

Talking about his letter to people of Delhi, Gupta said that whatever concern he raised in it, has came true. “In the letter, I said that AAP MLAs are felicitating Bangladeshi and Rohingyas to get voter Id and Aadhar, and today it came true,” Gupta said.

The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had also carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri after a riot broke out in the area during Hanuman Jayanti procession last month. The drive was discontinued after the Supreme Court directed the civic body to maintain status quo.

