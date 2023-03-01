Delhi BJP Spokesperson Harish Khurana has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has refuted allegations about the excise liquor policy 2021-22, adding that now after the scam has surfaced, the AAP is wasting public money by hiring expensive lawyers money to defend its excise policy and protect its leaders.

Khurana added that Delhi BJP has always reiterated that there is a scam worth thousands of crores in connection with the new excise policy and today Kejriwal government’s expenditure worth Rs 21.5 crore only on hiring lawyers is a proof of this fact.

The BJP leader said that to avoid the liquor scam, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi Rs 18.97 crore to fight the case legally.

Nearly Rs 21.5 crore has been spent by the AAP on lawyers only for defending the liquor policy cases, adding that it is a matter of concern that how huge the scam will be, Khurana added.

Delhi BJP demands that the AAP should deposit Rs 21 crore spent on the lawyers from the government treasury.

