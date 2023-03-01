INDIA

Delhi BJP urges AAP to deposit Rs 21 cr spent on lawyers in excise liquor policy case

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Harish Khurana has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has refuted allegations about the excise liquor policy 2021-22, adding that now after the scam has surfaced, the AAP is wasting public money by hiring expensive lawyers money to defend its excise policy and protect its leaders.

Khurana added that Delhi BJP has always reiterated that there is a scam worth thousands of crores in connection with the new excise policy and today Kejriwal government’s expenditure worth Rs 21.5 crore only on hiring lawyers is a proof of this fact.

The BJP leader said that to avoid the liquor scam, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi Rs 18.97 crore to fight the case legally.

Nearly Rs 21.5 crore has been spent by the AAP on lawyers only for defending the liquor policy cases, adding that it is a matter of concern that how huge the scam will be, Khurana added.

Delhi BJP demands that the AAP should deposit Rs 21 crore spent on the lawyers from the government treasury.

20230302-005802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana Congress MLA launches fresh attack on party

    Scattered light rain, snow in Kashmir

    Delhi HC stays guidelines that restrained eateries from levying service charges

    Kerala BJP writes to Amit Shah for protection of Catholic Bishop