Body of a man, aged between 20-25 years, was found in a large bag, commonly used for e-commerce deliveries, in the Delhi’s Najafgarh drain, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Umesh, a resident of Vikas Nagar.

According to police, a PCR call was received that a large bag has been thrown in Najafgarh drain opposite dump yard at Shiv Vihar JJ Colony, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Body of a man was found in the said large bag. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Uttam Nagar police station and further investigation was taken up,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

On investigation, it was revealed that the deceased had gone to the room of one Sunny, known to him, for taking some intoxicating substances where others were also present.

“Scuffle took place there and he was murdered on April 30 evening hours. Subsequently the accused tried to dispose off the body by dumping it in a bag on May 1,” said Vardhan.

The official said that they have arrested the accused identified as Subham alias Viraj and Fatama while the third accused Sunny is absconding.

