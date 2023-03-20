BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Delhi-bound flights diverted due to bad weather

At least 10 Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Monday due to bad weather conditions and downpour in many parts of Delhi and NCR.

Officials said that seven flights were diverted to Jaipur while three flights were diverted to Lucknow.

Many parts of the Delhi and NCR areas witnessed light and heavy rain along with hailstorms on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain, hailstorms, and light rain with winds blowing up to 30 to 40 km/h for Delhi on Monday. Weather was pleasant during the day time, but, several parts of the national capital experienced moderate to heavy downpour in the evening.

The Weather Department has issued an orange alert for the city, which was hit by rain and hailstorm on Sunday and Saturday, bringing some respite from the warm weather.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert, predicting heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other regions of the country as well. It also forecast rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms across northwest and east India on Monday.

