Delhi: Boyfriend held from Bulandshahr for stabbing girl to death (2nd Ld)

Delhi Police arrested the 20-year-old Sahil, who stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday evening, from Bulandshahr (UP), an official said on Monday.

The accused Sahil, who stabbed Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy area, more than 20 times and also hit with a boulder, works as a Fridge-AC repairing mechanic, said a senior police official.

A video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Sahil, who is wearing a blue t-shirt, can be seen stabbing the girl. Around seven to eight bystanders are present, standing and observing as he stabs her.

A man wearing a dark red-coloured shirt attempts to intervene, but Sahil pushes him away. In the video, Sahil continues to stab the girl while also issuing threats to the bystanders, causing them to disperse.

After stabbing her, Sahil proceeds to kick the girl multiple times and then strikes her with a boulder five times. He then briefly leaves the scene but returns shortly after. He strikes the girl with the boulder once again, kicks her multiple times, and then finally departs, as per the video.

The police official said that the victim was in a relationship with Sahil but they recently had an argument.

“The deceased was on her way to attend the birthday of her friend’s son when Sahil intercepted her and brutally killed her. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father,” the official added.

20230529-155004

