A Sub Inspector of Border Security Force (BSF) suffered a gun-shot wound after a friend “accidentally” opened fire at him while they were moving on a car in the national capital’s Najafgarh area.

The police said that as per preliminary inquiry, the man who opened fire was in an inebriated condition.

“The victim, identified as Sandeep Kumar, has been undergoing treatment at Venkateshwara Hospital, and his condition was stated to be out of danger by the doctors,” a police officer said. However, he was not fit to get his statement recorded by the police.

The official said that Kumar lives in Gopal Nagar area of Najafgarh. He was on his way home along with others when he suffered the gun-shot wound.

The police said that the victim Kumar, his brother-in-law Ankush, nephew Ravi and Sandeep Shewag were present in the car. When Sehwag was about to open fire, everyone objected but he did not budge.

The police said that an FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged. Sehwag was arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody. His pistol was seized by the police.

