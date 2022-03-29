INDIA

Delhi Budget focuses completely on employment: Kejriwal

NewsWire
0
0

Referring to Delhi Budget 2022-23, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said for the first time since independence, a budget has been prepared with the main focus on employment.

He said the issue of employment was only discussed during election campaigns, and after the polls, nobody used to address it.

“However, for the first time, the budget focuses on employment opportunities. Delhi government budget talks about creating 20 lakh employment opportunities,” he said in the Assembly.

“But we have made provision of Rs 10 crore in the budget to establish boarding schools for them where all their needs will be taken care of. If those children are trained properly, they can bring medals for the country,” Kejriwal added.

He has also blamed the Central government for obstructing Mohalla Clinics projects, saying the Centre has hindered the files related to the clinic, “and then they restricted the files on CCTVs but somehow, we got them passed”.

“For the last 25 years, work was delayed and hindered. For the first time, there is a government (led by the AAP) that believes in working for the people,” Kejriwal said during his address to the house.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader further added that the door step ration delivery system could not be implemented in Delhi, but “we have started this scheme in Punjab”.

20220329-191603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Senior TN cadre IAS officer takes VRS, likely to contest Punjab...

    Bangladesh first to ban all known vulture-toxic drugs

    Cong cites NITI Aayog report to question Guj’s Numero Uno position

    Huge blow to LJP as over 200 leaders switch to JD-U