Delhi Bulls have added bite and guile to their bowling line-up by bringing on board off-spin great Harbhajan Singh ahead of season six of the Abu Dhabi T10 competition.

Harbhajan, who made his international debut in 1998, has won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup with India in a career that has spanned over two decades. Harbhajan, who is also known as Bhajji, has bagged 711 wickets in his international career, and finished as a three-time IPL winner too.

“This is a very interesting and new challenge for the bowler in me and I am delighted to be playing for the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 this year. It won’t be easy for the bowlers, but I hope to make my mark here and help my team win it’s first title in the tournament.”

“I have had wonderful interactions with the team owner — Neelesh Bhatnagar, who’s a dear friend and I am impressed by his commitment towards this team for the last 5 years,” said Harbhajan ahead of his first season in the T10 format.

The former India cricketer joins his ex-Chennai Super Kings teammate, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who will also lead the side for this season. The two-time runners up, coached by Andy Flower, have exciting young stars such as Tim David, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Dominic Drakes, Fazalhaq Farooqi among others.

“Harbhajan Singh is a legend and he has won many games for India and all the other teams he has played for. I am delighted to have in the Delhi Bulls corner, and I am quite confident that he will be one of the most followed cricketers in the Abu Dhabi T10. Not only am I sure that he will contribute with the ball, but his experience will help mentor the other players in the squad,” said Neelesh Bhatnagar, Team Owner, Delhi Bulls.

The Season six of the Abu Dhabi T10 competition will be held from November 23 to December 4, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium, Abu Dhabi.

“It’s great for the Abu Dhabi T10 that a player like Harbhajan Singh has joined the league for the 6th season. With such a strong pool of world class players present in the competition, the tournament promises to be one of the biggest events in the international cricket calendar,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 Sports Management.

