INDIA

Delhi businessman robbed of Rs 2 crore

NewsWire
0
0

Four men have allegedly robbed a businessman of nearly Rs 2 crore in north Delhi’s Rohini area, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on March 29 at 9.14 p.m. when Karan Aggarwal, owner of a steel pipe factory, was going to his nephew’s house from Chandni Chowk after collecting money, along with his driver Dharmender Kumar.

He was carrying a cash of approximately Rs 1,97,00,000.

“When they reached near Pocket 21, Sector 24, Rohini, an unknown person came on a scooty, obstructed the way of their car and started arguing with them,” DCP Rohini Pranav Tayal said.

Amid an ongoing argument between them, just a minute later, three more persons arrived, one of them shattered the car’s window on the driver’s side, and snatched the car’s key, the police officer said.

As per the video, accessed by IANS, the four accused then opened the car trunk and took away all the money which was kept in three bags, and fled the spot.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Budh Vihar police station and initiated an investigation.

No one has been arrested so far.

20220331-001604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Roopa Pemmaraju brings an Indian Summer to New York Fashion Week

    EC orders re-polling on 12 booths in Manipur on March 5

    Mandaviya to meet state, UT Health Ministers on vaccination drive

    TN to sponsor students admitted under 7.5% govt school quota