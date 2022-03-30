Four men have allegedly robbed a businessman of nearly Rs 2 crore in north Delhi’s Rohini area, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on March 29 at 9.14 p.m. when Karan Aggarwal, owner of a steel pipe factory, was going to his nephew’s house from Chandni Chowk after collecting money, along with his driver Dharmender Kumar.

He was carrying a cash of approximately Rs 1,97,00,000.

“When they reached near Pocket 21, Sector 24, Rohini, an unknown person came on a scooty, obstructed the way of their car and started arguing with them,” DCP Rohini Pranav Tayal said.

Amid an ongoing argument between them, just a minute later, three more persons arrived, one of them shattered the car’s window on the driver’s side, and snatched the car’s key, the police officer said.

As per the video, accessed by IANS, the four accused then opened the car trunk and took away all the money which was kept in three bags, and fled the spot.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Budh Vihar police station and initiated an investigation.

No one has been arrested so far.

