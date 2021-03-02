Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday decided that 10 government institutes of technology including Delhi Tool Engineering and G B Pant Engineering college etc will be brought under the ambit of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of other ministers and senior Delhi government officials.

The AAP-led Delhi government claimed the decision will have a far reaching impact on higher and technical education system in the capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, after cabinet meeting said, “Delhi government is committed to expand the skilling opportunities for our youth. These mergers will make the skilling ecosystem more efficient and raise the employability and skilling prospects of our youth.”

In an another key decision, Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet has also approved the merger of Delhi University’s College of Arts with. It said, now both will be part of Dr B R Ambedkar University.

Sisodia added, “Delhi government has setup one more skill centre at Pushp Vihar. With this, now nine centres will provide skilling opportunity for the students to raise their employment prospects in new and emerging sectors.”

