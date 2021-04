Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and elected to bowl in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

DC made one change to the squad, replacing Amit Mishra with Lalit Yadav. Mishra has a shoulder injury, skipper Rishabh Pant confirmed. KKR have gone in unchanged.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, M. Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper/captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan.

