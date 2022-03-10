SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Delhi Capitals’ members start assembling in Mumbai, to undergo 3-day quarantine in hotel

By NewsWire
The members of the Delhi Capitals squad have started assembling at the team hotel here ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

India’s U19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and off-spinner Vicky Ostwal were among those who reached Mumbai on Thursday.

DC Assistant Coach Pravin Amre also joined the team bio-bubble. The players and coaches will undergo a mandatory three-day quarantine before stepping out of their rooms.

The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.

