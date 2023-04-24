SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

After tasting his first win in IPL 2023, David Warner will be leading Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter.

Warner – who has been a part of the Orange Army in the past IPL seasons – will have no dearth of support at Uppal. The Aussie will hope his team carries the momentum from the previous game and put up a much-improved show against Aiden Markram-led side.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif reckons Delhi Capitals will have to rework on their strategy going forward in the tournament to keep themselves in contention.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Kaif said, “Delhi will have to focus on its team combination. This team will have to rethink its strategy. There are a lot of problems in the team and the morale of the players has gone taken a hit. Now, Delhi Capitals will have to forget everything and focus on winning consistently, which is not an impossible task.”

SRH might have suffered back-to-back losses in their last couple of games but this team has some quality players who can change the complexion of the game. Harry Brook is one such player in the SRH side and the opponents will be wary of him.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the English top-order batter for the wide range of shots in his batting arsenal.

Pathan said, “Harry Brook has a wide range of shots, he has shown a lot of maturity with his knocks so far in TATA IPL. The more he plays in TATA IPL, his game against spin will also improve.”

