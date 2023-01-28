Delhi Capitals, who recently won the bid to operate the Delhi team in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) for INR 810 crore, has offered coaching roles to former India women’s head coach W.V. Raman and legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

According to a report in Sportstar, the Delhi Capitals management believes the presence of Jhulan and Raman will help them in terms of experience in the support staff.

“We have offered the bowling coach role to Jhulan and we are sure that she will accept the offer,” Sourav Ganguly, the director of cricket at Delhi Capitals, was quoted as saying in the report.

Jhulan, considered as one of the most iconic players in women’s cricket, retired from all forms of cricket in September last year. She represented India in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is, picking 355 wickets across formats, the most by any bowler in women’s international cricket.

In ODIs, she picked 255 wickets, a record in women’s international cricket. She remains the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cups with 43 scalps. As of now, she is currently associated with the Bengal women’s team as a mentor.

Raman, the former India men’s batter, was the head coach of the Indian women’s team from December 2018 to March 2021 and was seen commentating on the side’s five-match home T20Is against Australia in December last year.

“W.V. did a great job with the Indian team and that’s why we have offered him the head coach role job,” Ganguly, a former India captain and BCCI President, was quoted as saying in the report.

Apart from the Delhi Capitals, Adani Group, through Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd got the Ahmedabad franchise with the highest bid of INR 1289 crore, while Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd acquired the Mumbai franchise with a bid of INR 912.99 crore.

Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd, and Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd won the rights to operate Bangalore and Lucknow teams for INR 901 crore and 757 crore respectively. The inaugural edition of the WPL, comprising 22 matches, could begin in March, with the player auction likely to happen in February.

