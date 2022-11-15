SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday shared a list of retained and released players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction which is set to be held later this year. The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 19 players which includes six overseas players.

The players who have been retained by the franchise from their last season’s fifth place finish include Indian internationals Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, along with Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal and Lalit Yadav.

Delhi Capitals have also retained six overseas players which include Australian batter David Warner, West Indies batter Rovman Powell, South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Meanwhile, the franchise has released four players which include Indian players Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat & Ashwin Hebbar and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert.

The Delhi Capitals have also traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders and brought all-rounder Aman Khan in place of him.

Retentions- Indians: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Lalit Yadav

Overseas: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Marsh

Releases- Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar

Trade- Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders

