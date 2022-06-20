A car caught fire after it rammed into a divider of a road in the national capital on Monday morning, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the car catching fire around 9.45 a.m. on a road near Moolchand Metro station bus stop in south Delhi after which as many as two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The car was going in the direction of Chirag Dilli from the Lajpat Nagar side.

“The fire was doused in 15 minutes by 10.05 a.m.,” the official told IANS.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old woman driving the ill-fated car received minor injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment by the passerby.

“She is currently admitted to Moolchand hospital where her condition is said to be stable,” the official added.

