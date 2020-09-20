Canindia News

Delhi: Car turns into fireball on BRT track, driver hurt

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) A taxi car driver sustained severe burns when his vehicle erupted in fire on a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) track in South Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Prime facie it appears that short circuit might be the reason behind the blaze”, a police official said.

“After receiving the information, fire officials rushed to the spot.

The driver Deepak, a resident of Sangam Vihar was taken to a hospital. Further, probe is on,” official added.

–IANS

zaz/sdr/

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More