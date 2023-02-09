INDIA

Delhi: Catering staff at wedding function beaten to death

A catering staff was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men using a plastic crate after he had an altercation with a group of DJs at a wedding function in Delhi’s Rohini area, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Prashant Vihar area.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Thakur, a resident of Kirari.

A senior police official said that a PCR call was made to the Prashant Vihar police station at 12.58 a.m. on Thursday about a quarrel behind Sawariya Tent in Sector 12 Japanese Park, Rohini.

“A police team immediately reached the spot and found that the victim, who was injured at the time, was being taken to the BSA hospital by his friends. But Sandeep was declared brought dead in the hospital,” said the official.

Initial inquiry revealed that there was a scuffle over plates for dinner to the DJs.

“Two of the boys had beaten the deceased while one of them attacked him with a plastic crate. Police investigating the case also found that there were four persons present at the time of incident,” said the official.

Two of them are being interrogated and the role of all the alleged persons are being ascertained.

“Multiple teams have been constituted to apprehend the remaining two persons and raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts. Further investigation is underway,” the official added.

