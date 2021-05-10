Amid desperate searches for beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen in the unprecedented surge of Covid cases for nearly last one month and the administration struggling to manage with limited resources, Delhi residents can hope for some respite with the city’s daily Covid positivity rate reported to be declining continuously for thee last one week.

The national capital’s Covid positivity rate has come down to 19.10 per cent on Sunday (May 9), the lowest since April 16 when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to the data shared by the Delhi government on Monday.

The rate has been dipping since last one week. On Saturday, it was at 21.67 per cent, on Friday at 23.34 per cent, on Thursday at 24.92 per cent, on Wednesday at 24.29 per cent, on Tuesday at 26.37 per cent, and 26.73 per cent on last Monday.

The highest-ever daily Covid positivity rate — 36.2 per on April 22 — had brought the entire health management system of the national capital near collapse stage, with 25 Covid patients deaths due to oxygen shortage reported from the leading private Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In the last one week (May 3-May 9), Delhi has reported 1,23,229 new Covid cases, including 12,651 reported in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 13,36,218.

With 13,306 people recovering in the last 24 hours, a total of 1,25,313 patients have recovered in the last one week, taking the cumulative recoveries to 12,31,297.

With 309 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 2,249 people have succumbed due to Covid infection in the last one week, and the cumulative death toll, stands at 19,963.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: “We can see some ray of hope in Delhi as the positivity rate has declined and even the daily numbers are also reducing. The number of cases has almost halved as the city recorded around 13,000 daily cases on Sunday against the 28,000 cases which was the highest number recorded till date. Even the positivity rate has come down from 36 per cent to around 20 per cent. But we still need to stay cautious and prepared.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government is boosting the infrastructure to prepare the national capital for the next wave.

