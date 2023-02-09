A 35-year-old labourer was killed here on Thursday after a church building wall collapsed in the Shakurpur area of the national capital, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Raghubansh, a resident of Bihar’s Banka district.

He had succumbed to his internal injuries and doctors declared him dead during treatment in the hospital, the official added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Usha Rangnani, said at around 9.45 a.m., information regarding the collapse of a wall at G-Block, Shakurpur was received at Subhash Place police station, following which, an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot.

“An injured person was taken to the hospital where the doctor opined that he had several minor abrasion injuries. On initial enquiry, it was revealed that there was some repair work going on at 1st floor of a three-storey vacant building. The church is located on the ground floor,” the police officer said.

Emanuel, the church Father, told police that the building was 35 years old, and he had decided to get some renovation work done.

“During the repair work, a wall collapsed suddenly and Raghubansh fell from the first floor and sustained abrasion injuries,” the official said.

“An FIR under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Subhash Place police station. Further sections of law will be added after receiving reports from hospital,” said the official.

