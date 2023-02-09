A labourer sustained injuries after a church building’s wall collapsed in North West Delhi’s Shakurpur G-block on Thursday morning, said an official.

The injured has been identified as Raghubansh (35), a resident of district Banka, Bihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Usha Rangnani, said that on Thursday at around 9.45 a.m, an information regarding fall of a house’s wall at G-Block, Shakurpur was received in Subhash Place police station following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched for the spot.

“An injured person was taken to the hospital where the doctor opined that he had several minor abrasion injuries. On initial enquiry, it was revealed that there was some repair work going on at 1st floor of a three storey vacant building, in which there is a church functioning on the ground floor,” said the DCP.

Father of the church, Emanuel told police that this building was 35 years old and he had decided to renovate the first floor.

“During repair work, one wall collapsed suddenly and Raghubansh fel l from the first floor and sustained abrasion injuries. In this regard, legal action is being taken in Subhash Place police station,” the official added.

