INDIA

Delhi: Class 12 student commits suicide due to exam pressure

NewsWire
0
0

A Class 12 student died by suicide due to exam pressure in Southwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

According to a senior police official, the information regarding suicide of an 18-year-old boy namely Vishnu was received at Safdarjung police station following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“He was 12th standard student. His mother is staff nurse. Initial enquiry pointed out suicide due to exam pressure,” said the official.

The CBSE exams for Class 10 and 12 have commenced from February 15.

The Class 10 exams will end on March 21, and Class 12 exams will conclude on April 5. The examinations for both Classes will begin at 10.30 a.m. and will end at 1.30 p.m.

20230217-130604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Post B’luru rain fury, K’taka CM says he will not spare...

    TN Idol Wing seizes 500-yr-old statue, 2 arrested

    Punjab CM warns of strict steps to curb Covid impact (Ld)

    Australia spinner Jonassen ruled out of India tour with injury, Wellington...