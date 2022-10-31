A Delhi cloth shop owner was stabbed to death after he resisted a robbery bid, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when Praveen, 53, who ran a cloth shop in Bawana marketwas on his way to Narela railway station to board a train for his home in Haryana’s Sonipat.

According to a senior police official, at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, information was received from Raja Harish Chandra Hospital regarding Praveen, who was brought by CATS Ambulance from Narela railway station and declaredt dead.

“After receiving the call, the police teams rushed to the hospital and the spot of the crime. During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that Praveen was running a cloth shop at Bawana market and at the time of incident he, along with Salim, who is also an eye witness and also resident of Sonipat, were going to the Narela station,” said the police official.

“Both of them used to travel from Delhi to Sonipat and back by passenger train on a daily basis. At around 8.30 p.m., when they were going towards the Narela Railway Station to board the train to Sonipat, two men came and tried to forcibly rob Praveen’s bagl.

“Praveen resisted and one of the robbers caught hold of him and stabbed him with a knife. Praveen sustained injuries and fell down. Both the robbers fled away and Salim called the ambulance and also made a PCR call,” said the police official.

“A case under Section 302 (murder), 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity) and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at SMRS police station,” said official adding that investigation is in progress.

