Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the second meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) on June 28 to discuss the transfer and posting of officers in the city.

According to Chief Minister’s office, Kejriwal received a proposal from the Services Department encompassing three distinct categories of requests. These categories include departments requesting the transfer of certain officers, posting of officers against vacant positions, and an officer’s request for transfer/postings.

Kejriwal’s office also said that it has received complaints from numerous officers alleging that the Services Department is selectively and arbitrarily processing transfer and posting requests. Several officers have pointed out that their transfer requests have been pending with the Services department for a long time without any response.

The Chief Minister has sent the file back, instructing the Chief Secretary, who is the Member-Secretary of the NCCSA, to compile and present all the requests falling under these three categories.

Additionally, Kejriwal has directed that all requests received by the Services Department in the last six months, which were neither pending nor rejected, must be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office by June 21.

The meeting is scheduled for June 28 at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, where discussions will take place regarding the transfer and posting of officials in the national capital.

The Chief Minister’s office has claimed that a few weeks ago, when the Chief Minister, who is also the Chairperson of the NCCSA, received a proposal for disciplinary proceedings against an officer, the Chief Secretary completely bypassed the Chief Minister and the NCCSA when Kejriwal raised a query on the proposal.

“The Chief Secretary (CS) and the Lt Governor (LG) colluded to take action against the mandate of the NCCSA. In a blatant disregard of Section 45F(1) of the Centre’s Ordinance and established constitutional practices, the Chief Secretary overruled the Chief Minster’s directions for furnishing additional information and directly sent the file to the LG, bypassing the CM and the NCCSA. Then, acting on the CS’s advice, the LG disregarded the authority of the CM and NCCSA and ordered the suspension of the officer,” the Chief Minister’s office alleged.

