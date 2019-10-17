Delhi CM inaugurates 100 more mohalla clinics

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) With the target of a thousand Mohalla Clinics (Neighbourhood clinic), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated 100 more new mohalla clinics in the national capital.

After the inauguration, the number of Mohalla Clinics in the national capital has now gone up to 301 operational clinics across the state.

“After the inauguration of these 100 Mohalla clinics, the number of such clinics in national capital has crossed 300 now. Lakhs of people will get health services in their neighbourhood,” Kejriwal tweeted after inaugurating the clinics.

“On occasions like these, it feels that a common man coming to politics has proved meaningful. This politics has changed lives of many people,” he added in the tweet.

According to Health Minister Satyendra Jain, the Delhi government will install CCTV cameras at all mohalla clinics.

The mohalla clinics, which are presently operational in Delhi, have treated 1.69 crore patients so far, and have conducted almost 16 lakh tests.

All the clinics together attend about 35,000 to 40,000 patients each day, which is about 20 percent of all the patients treated in Delhi government healthcare facilities.

The Delhi government had planned to set up mohalla clinics to decongest the government hospitals and ensure that no one is deprived of healthcare facilities.

