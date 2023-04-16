INDIA

Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before CBI today

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to join the probe of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, CBI officials said.

According to official information, Kejriwal is likely to appear before the CBI officials by 11 a.m. on Sunday. His questioning will be held at the CBI headquarters.

As of now he hasn’t said that he won’t appear. It is the first time when Kejriwal will be questioned by the central probe agency.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the matter and now they are all set to file a supplementary charge sheet.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and the ED and is currently lodged in jail.

Kejriwal is likely to be asked about Vijay Nair, businessman Sameer Mahendru and how the excise policy got leaked before it was to be implemented.

The Delhi Police has already imposed section 144 in an area around the CBI headquarters to avoid clashes with AAP supporters. There will be only one gate for media entry.

20230416-074803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘8 A. M. Metro’ tells story of 2 strangers who bump...

    Bride in MP’s Rewa terms bridegroom ‘mentally ill’, refuses to marry...

    Kerala MLA uses AI-supported WhatsApp automated system to connect with people...

    Shooting Nationals: Anjum Moudgil, Mehuli Ghosh, Lajja Gauswami advance; Manini Kaushik...