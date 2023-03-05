INDIA

Delhi CM lauds Kapil Sibal's initiative, says 'will fight together'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lauded the new initiative of independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and exhorted people to join him.

Sibal on Saturday had announced that he will launch a website, titled ‘Insaf ke Sipahi’, to help citizens fight against injustice and appealed to the opposition Chief Ministers and parties to help him in the initiative.

“This is an important initiative of Kapil Sibal Saheb. I appeal everyone to join this initiative and we all together will fight against injustice,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sibal had said during the official launch on March 11 at the Jantar Mantar, he will also unveil a vision document for the country. He asserted that this was not a political move but a catalyst for change.

The independent MP said lawyers should raise their voices, adding that “I want to start a movement as there is injustice everywhere be it business, journalism, people and opposition”.

Sibal had alleged that the elected governments had been destabilised and that among 121 cases of the ED, 115 are against the opposition leaders.

