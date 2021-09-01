Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is living a life of an ‘Aam Aadmi’ in a Jaipur-situated vipassana centre where he has been waking up at 4 a.m. and staying away from all VIP facilities, doing his chores on his own with no aide accompanying him.

Kejriwal came to Jaipur on Sunday to attend a 10-day vipassana camp.

The vipassana centre is thronged by meditation practitioners from different parts of the world.

Situated at Agra Road, 10 kilometres ahead of the city in the middle of a thick green belt amid mountains, the centre, since ages, has been attracting those seeking peace within.

Those practising vipassana are not allowed to speak and this rule applies to the Delhi CM too, informed the centre’s officials.

He has been attending different sessions whose schedule has been fixed for other practitioners too.

From 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., he stays in his meditation room after which he goes for his regular morning schedule such as bathing, breakfast etc.

One person stays in one room to explore himself and food is served only once a day. The same rules apply to the Delhi CM too.

After lunch, there is a rest period of an hour. Before going to sleep, the practitioners are shown a video which teaches the benefits of vipassana.

It’s ‘Aam Aadmi’ food, life and living here for this Aam Aadmi leader, said an insider.

Local party sources confirmed that Kejriwal has kept this visit personal and he was not in touch with any local leader.

“Vipassana means disconnecting from worldly affairs and our CM is following the same rule,” a party worker told IANS, adding that we are working hard to make our foray into Rajasthan.

Following the Uttar Pradesh strategy, we will field our contestants on all 200 seats of Rajasthan. The AAP is on expansion mode in the state and new responsibilities will be given to new people, he added.

–IANS

arc/bg