Delhi CM opens 500-bed Covid care centre

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, here on Wednesday, opened through video link a 500-bed Covid care centre, set up in record six days, at the Commonwealth Games stadium.

To enhance the city’s medical infrastructure, the centre has been attached to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. A team of 80 doctors and 150 nurses has been stationed at the centre by the ‘Doctors For You’, an NGO, for the treatment of patients.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the East District administration team were present on the occasion.

“The capacity of LNJP, which had 2,000 beds, has been enhanced by adding of 100 beds through Shehnai Banquet. Now 500 more beds have been added through this facility, taking the number of beds to 2,600,” said Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said if a patient’s condition deteriorated, he would be transferred from the general ward to the HDU. In case of no noticeable improvement, he would be taken to the LNJP Hospital, he added.

The new Covid centre is equipped with CCTV cameras, food facility for up to 700, ambulance arrangements for the LNJP Hospital, specialists and doctors, mental health care counsellors and leisure activities, like books or board games.

The centre, set up by the District Disaster Management Authority in cooperation with ‘Doctors For You’, has separate beds for men and women.

Of the 500 beds, 350 are reserved for men and 100 for women. The remaining 50 beds with oxygen supply system are reserved for critical patients.

