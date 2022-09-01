In a full-scale of war of words, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, on Thursday hit back at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the latter has resorted to diversionary tactics and levelling false accusations, but these will not deter him for discharging his duties as the L-G.

“I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon’ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations.

“I would not be surprised if in the coming days more such baseless personal attacks are made on me and my family. He should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from carrying out my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering,” the L-G said in a statement.

Saxena has also decided to take strict legal action against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who accused Saxena of corruption during his tenure as the Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), official sources had said on Wednesday.

According to an L-G office source, action will be taken against AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah, among others, for levelling false allegations of corruption against Saxena during his tenure as KVIC Chairman.

The AAP leaders recently alleged that Saxena was involved in a scam during demonetisation in 2016 and demanded a CBI inquiry.

The source said the CBI has already probed the matter at the behest of KVIC itself and has filed a chargesheet as well.

The two persons whose statements formed the basis of these allegations against the L-G have been prima facie found to be engaged in corruption at KVIC by the CBI, the source said.

The source added that AAP is using corrupt people to divert attention from its widespread misdeeds which include massive corruption in the education sector, liquor policy and PWD, amounting to thousands of crores of rupees.

The L-G has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory and diversionary allegations levelled by the AAP leaders, and has decided to take legal action against them so that AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot-and-scoot tactic, said the source in the L-G office.

