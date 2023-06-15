INDIA

Delhi coaching centre fire doused, few students injured (Ld)

A massive fire that erupted on Thursday at a four-storey coaching centre in the Mukherjee Nagar area has been doused, but a few students were injured as a result, a Delhi Police official said.

“All the students have been rescued and as per initial investigation the fire started from an electric metre installed in the building,” said the official.

According to director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at the Gyana Building was received at 12.28 p.m.

He said that a total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation has been completed.

“So far, no major injuries,” he added.

Video footages showed several students managed to escape from the building using ropes and wires.

