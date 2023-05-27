A complaint has been lodged against a petrol pump worker for refusing to accept Rs 2,000 note in South Extension Part-1 in the national capital, an official of the Delhi Police said.

“On Friday, a complaint was received at Kotla police station alleging that a worker of a petrol pump in South Extension Part-I refused to take Rs 2,000 note. The complainant stated that he went to a petrol pump in South Extension Part-1 to fill petrol in his scooter. He gave Rs 2,000 note against Rs 400, but the petrol pump attendant refused to take the note,” said the senior police official.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the matter,” the official added.

20230527-152202